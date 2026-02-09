Ramayana: Vijay Sethupathi Reacts To Rumours Of Playing Vibhishan In Ranbir Kapoor Starrer, Says 'No Clue'

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana is one of the highly anticipated movies. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi, the film will release in two parts, with the first part releasing this Diwali. As the shooting is underway, rumours are rife that Vijay Sethupathi has joined the ensemble cast as Vibhishan (Ravana's brother in Ramayana). He was one of the key factors that helped Lord Rama defeat Ravana. However, Vijay has rubbished the rumours.

Is Vijay Sethupathi joining Ranbir Kapoor starrer as Vibhishan?

According to Bollywood Hungama, Vijay Sethupathi has denied the rumours of him playing Vibhishan in Ramayana. He said, "No, sir. I am no part of this project. No clue where this is coming from.”

(A file photo of Vijay Sethuapthi | Image: Instagram)

Earlier, Vijay had mentioned that he is not keen on doing villain roles and smaller parts in movies, as it affects the projects he plays the lead roles in. He even went on to say that he had rejected 10-20 movies in which he was approached for guest roles. "But I won’t do any more villain roles just to prop up a hero’s presence. My fans don’t like it. Neither do I,” Vijay had said about his role in Atlee's Jawan.

All about Ramayana

The star-studded cast consists of Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, Lara Dutta as kaikeyi and Raghav Juyal as Meghanad, among others. The makers are gearing up for a grand launch on Ram Navami in March 2026 at the Gateway of India, Mumbai. Rumours are rife that the makers will be introducing the cast at the event and other details regarding the movie. It would be attended by Amit Shah, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Rajnath Singh, Eknath Shinde and the Ambani family, among others.