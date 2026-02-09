The 50: Bhavya Calls Divya Agarwal 'Fake' And Gold Digger', Claims Actress 'Living Separately' From Her Husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Divya Agarwal is hitting the headlines for all the wrong reasons. The reality TV star is currently participating in the show The 50. An inmate, Bhavya Singh, called the actress "fake" and claimed that she is living separately from her husband, Apurva Padgaonkar. It all happened in a recent episode when Divya called Archana "brainless" during the Bail and Buddhi task. This did not go down well with Bhavya, who has become a close friend with Archana, and decided to blurt out Divya's secrets on a reality show.

Bhavya Singh makes shocking claims about Divya Agarwal's married life

While talking to Sapna Choudhary and Aarya, Bhavya made some personal comments about Divya in Hindi, which we loosely translated to English. "She’s such a fake woman—no wonder people call her a gold digger. And the second thing is, I asked her this on a podcast… You can check it on record—whether she’d ever do a reality show again. She said, ‘No, I won’t. I’ve already won Bigg Boss.’ What have you even achieved? Getting all that PR done and arranging pap spotting just so you’re seen once in a while. You’ve done nothing in life. She’s a fake woman, being fake with everyone. Now she’ll sit with everyone and b**ch about them."

Well, Bhavya did not stop here and went on to make some serious claims about Divya's married life. She said, "The real fireworks went off at her house on Diwali… and I was the one who set them off. And till date, I’ve never spoken about it — not on any podcast, not anywhere. I never will either, because it was their own personal family matter. These people dragged me into it. They beg people in Mumbai, saying, ‘Come to my house, please come to me, please meet me.’ She lives separately from her husband."

Are Bhavya Singh's claims about Divya's married life true?

Divya got married to Apurva on February 20, 2024, in a lavish traditional Marathi ceremony at her home in Chembur, Mumbai. A few months later, she made the headlines when she deleted all her wedding posts and cited that she wants her social media to display her work and not her personal life. Since then, she has kept her personal life under wraps, with rare posts with her husband Apurva. The last photo she dropped with her husband was from her low-key birthday bash. In one of the videos, she can be seen feeding the first bite of the cake to Apruva.

Meanwhile, Apurva is yet to react to Bhavya Singh's claims.