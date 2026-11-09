Ramayana Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 4: Ranbir Kapoor-Yash Starrer Beats Adipurush's Lifetime Haul, Crosses ₹500 Crore On Opening Weekend

Ramayana Worldwide Box Office: Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash starrer is performing fairly well at the box office worldwide. The movie witnessed a lukewarm opening overseas and, with the help of domestic collection, it was able to storm past the ₹500 crore mark globally on opening weekend.

Ramayana worldwide box office collection day 4

According to Sacnilk, the movie collected ₹56.15 crore across 21,770 shows, taking the net total to ₹238.85 crore and gross to ₹285.20 crore. Overseas, the movie collected ₹53 crore, taking the gross total to ₹222 crore.

Adding domestic and overseas collections, the worldwide collection stands at ₹507.20 crore.

An estimated 2,353,669 tickets were sold for Ramayana on the fourth day, and 9,341,698 across the run.

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Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush earned fewer than ₹20 crore on its fourth day as the collection crashed due to negative word-of-mouth. Adipurush's global final haul was ₹393 crore, way below its budget. Diwali holiday gave an immense boost to Ramayana, and the collections are expected to increase post-Diwali holidays.

All about Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and backed by producers Namit Malhotra (Prime Focus Studios) and Yash (Monster Mind Creations), Ramayana: Part One features an ensemble led by Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman. The film received widespread appreciation from members of the film industry, with many praising the team’s efforts. Among those impressed by the epic was acclaimed filmmaker S. S. Rajamouli, best known for blockbuster films such as RRR and the Baahubali franchise.

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