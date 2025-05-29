Ramayana: Yash Brings The Suicide Squad Stunt Director For High-octane Action In Ranbir Kapoor Starrer, BTS Photos From Set Go Viral

Ramayana Update: Ranbir Kapoor and Yash are busy shooting for their upcoming mythological drama. Co-starring Sai Pallavi, the film is being directed by Nitesh Tiwari. While Ranbir will be playing Lord Ram, Yash will essay the role of mighty Ravana. Time and again, the makers keep teasing the movie buffs with new updates. Speaking of which, a new member has joined the crew of Ramayan, and he is none other than Hollywood stunt director Guy Norris, known for his work in The Suicide Squad and Mad Max: Fury Road. He will be amping up the character of Ravana with his visionary high-octane stunts.

(Yash and Guy Norris at Ramayana Set | Image: X)

A glimpse of Yash working with Guy Norris

Several photos of Yash with stunt director Guy Norris are going viral on the internet, which show the latter explaining a stunt to the KGF actor. Don't miss out on the magnum opus set of Ramayana. With Norris joining the crew, the film has gotten even grander, as we can expect some high-octane epic stunts by Ravana in the film. The actor is expected to shoot for 60-70 days for Ramayana Part 1 before jumping onto his next film.

Trade Analyst Sumit Kadel shared the photos on his X handle and wrote, "Just look at the aura and presence of #Yash - he’s born to play #Raavan! #RanbirKapoor as Shri Ram vs Yash as Raavan , this epic clash could rewrite box office history! #Ramayana Part 1 & 2 coming this Diwali 2026 & 2027!!"



The star cast of Ramayana

Apart from Ranbir, Sai Pallavi and Yash, the film also stars Sunny Deol, Lara Dutta, Kunal Kapoor, Kajal Aggarwal, Ravi Dubey and Indira Krishna in pivotal roles. Sunny and Ravi will play the roles of Lord Hanuman and Laxman, respectively.