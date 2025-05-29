Web Shows To Bing-watch This Weekend (May 29 To June 1): Criminal Justice 4, Andhar Maya, Kankhajura, Good Boy And More On Netflix, Prime Video

Sunday is here, and so is our list of web shows ranging in various genres, releasing on platforms such as Netflix, Prime Video and ZEE5. From Criminal Justice: A Family Matter and Kankhajura to Good Boy, check out the complete list of shows releasing over the weekend.

Criminal Justice: A Family Matter

A unique case falls into Madhav Mishra's (played by Pankaj Tripathi) lap, and it is neither simple nor straightforward. The series will stream on May 29.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

The Better Sister

Chloe moves in New York's most elite circles with her lawyer husband Adam and teenage son Ethan by her side while her estranged sister Nicky tries to make ends meet and stay clean. When Adam is brutally murdered, the investigation sends shockwaves through the family and exposes long-buried secrets. Featuring Jessica Biel, Elizabeth Banks, Lorraine Toussaint and Corey Stroll, the series will stream on May 30.

Where to watch: Prime Video

Andhar Maya

The Khatu family's yearly visit to their ancestral mansion takes a sinister turn with a series of deaths. With conflict and suspense rising around the mansion's fate, will the family survive the stay? Releasing in Marathi, the series will stream on May 30.

Where to watch: ZEE5

Kankhajura

Starring Roshan Mathew, Mohit Raina, Trinetra Haldar Gummaraju and Sarah Jane Dias, the gripping new thriller is the Indian adaptation of the award-winning Israeli drama Magpie. The series follows Ashu, who, after serving 14 years for a crime from his youth, returns to reconnect with his brother Max. As they struggle to rebuild trust, Ashu's dark past and dangerous connections resurface, threatening Max's life and business. A gripping story of family, redemption, and the shadows that never truly fade. It will stream on May 30.

Where to watch: SonyLIV

Good Boy

After 11 years, the police revive their special recruitment for former national athletes. Once hailed as heroes, these world-class medalists now face harsh realities. Despite financial struggles, unexpected tragedies, and discrimination within the force, the athletes, each with their own story, reunite as a special task force to take on major crimes with the grit and skills they honed as athletes. It will start streaming at 9:10 PM on May 31.

Where to watch: Prime Video

Prison Princesses

It is a mini-series about Akemi Adachi, who is in prison for illegal drug possession, Chinatsu Katsuda for tax evasion and Yoko Daimon for embezzlement. Shinobu Edogawa is imprisoned due to a miscarriage of justice. It will stream on June 1.