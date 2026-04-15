Ramayana: Yash Opens Up About His Bond With Co-star Ranbir Kapoor, Reveals 'We Have Never...'

Ramayana producer Namit Malhotra is busy promoting his highly anticipated film, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash. A few days ago, he was promoting the film director Nitesh Tiwari and Ranbir (playing the role of Lord Rama). Namit has now found a new companion in Yash, who is playing the role of Ravana. The duo recently attended Cinemacon, where they opened up about their movie, and Yash spilt the beans about his role. He shared that in the first part, he doesn't have any scenes with Ranbir.

Yash opens up about his relationship with co-star Ranbir Kapoor

In a chat with Fandango, Yash was asked about his co-star Ranbir and their bond on the set. To this, the KFG actor replied, "Interestingly, we have never come together on screen in this film. As you all know, it’s a two-part film. So, in the first part, I think we have, as Ravana, I have my own kingdom, and Rama has his own kingdom."

He further shared that they have met a couple of times behind the stage and called Ranbir a "fabulous" actor. " I think it is mutual respect which has played out. Chemistry is like, when you’re out to do something phenomenal, and it’s as ambitious as Ramayana, all of us have a single agenda: to give our best to present this story. I think our visions are aligned, so the chemistry’s not even an issue. We’re enjoying," Yash added.

Yash to be depicted as a 'benevolent king' in Ramayana

Earlier in an interview with Collider, director Nitesh Tiwari had opened up about Yash's role and if Ravana will be depicted as in purely a villain avatar. He said, "See, Ravana had so many aspects to his life. He was a great warrior, he was an accomplished musician, a scholar, a benevolent king… a great Shiva devotee. There was so much to him than just being a black character."

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So, Nitesh added that it is important to showcase all his aspects as there's a very important lesson. "You can have all these great qualities, but if you are governed by vengeance and if you are driven by ego, then you know what the end result is going to be. There’s a great lesson out there," said Nitesh Tiwari.

The first part of Ramayan will arrive in the theatres this Diwali.