Varun Dhawan Engages In A Verbal Spat With An Influencer Who Accused Actor Of Faking Reviews For Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai

The makers of Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde starrer Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai unveiled the teaser on April 14. The teaser received mixed reviews from the audience, with many criticising the AI-generated babies, while others hailing the content. Amid this, a video is going viral on social media in which an influencer is seen accusing Varun of faking reviews for the first look of his upcoming movie. This didn't go down well with the actor, and he was quick to respond on the video. Well, this didn't end here.

Varun Dhawan hits back at an influencer

In a viral video, an influencer claims she was approached by two individuals at the Rajiv Chowk metro station to review the teaser of Varun's film. She went on to reveal that they were pressurised to review the teaser without even watching it. She was heard saying, “Two people stopped us and said a Varun Dhawan film teaser had been released. Can you please review it? I told them I hadn’t watched it yet. The guy said, it’s okay, we’ll tell you what to say. I questioned how it could be a review if they tell us what to say? The girl tried to reason that it’s because I hadn’t watched it yet. But if you want a genuine review, take it from those who have watched it."

“The girl insisted that I watch it then. I said it was getting late and I needed to be somewhere. Accha niklo niklo! Jao jao. I was like, bhai, Varun Dhawan ke itne bure din aagaye kya ki usko fake reviews lene pad rahe hai?" she added.

This grabbed Varun's attention, and he was quick to comment, "Hope you get the views you really want with this video." On this, Simran replied, "@varundvn Sir, with due respect, I don’t need to do these kinds of things for views. I already am satisfied with my numbers…"

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(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

Not just this, she also reshared his comment on her Instagram Stories and wrote, "With due respect I’m already getting good views and Tbh I’m satisfied with my numbers. Secondly if I needed attention I should have posted it on my feed but it was a trial reel. And this actually happened with us. Also you should definitely once check with your pr team kyuki isse aapki hi image p farak padd rha h.."

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

The actor didn't stop here and replied to her, but later deleted the comment. However, in the meantime, Simran shared a screengrab of the comment on her social media handle, asking why he deleted the message. In the image, we can see the comment reads, "First of all ma’am u have convinced urself that someone who has come and asked u has asked u because I sent them to u all this for views."

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(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

Netizens' reaction to Varun Dhawan and the influencer's public verbal spat

Soon after this grabbed everyone's attention with many asking Varun if he could have ignored the comment, and by replying, he is giving attention to the influencer. They lauded the actor for his reply. A section of the internet trolled Varun for stooping so low that he is now lashing out at influencers. A user wrote, " Sir You don't need to react to this, This kind of post are regular,Keep working sir, There's still a section who loves your work."

Another wrote, "Man kitnay veelay paday ho." A third user wrote, "WTF varun? Seriously? You are gonna go this low. She just said about what happened to her by some of your management team. You are a celebrity, you can not be this cheap."