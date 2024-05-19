Advertisement

Yash is all set to play Ravana in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. He won't just act in the film, but he will also co-produce the project. Recently, it has been reported that his garments in the film will be made of actual gold.

Yash's Ravana's costumes to be made out of gold?

Yash, who will be playing the role of Ravana in Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming film Ramayana, will be seen sporting garments made out of "actual gold". A source close to IANS shared details about costumes: "The clothes that are being made for Yash are in real gold."

The demon king's kingdom was known as the Golden City of Lanka, according to mythology. The source told IANS: “Actual gold is being used because Ravana was the king of Sri Lanka and it was a golden province at that time. So, all his clothes, whatever is being used, are being made in real gold."

The upcoming magnum opus also stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama and Sai Pallavi as Sita. It also has actress Lara Dutta playing Kaikeyi and Arun Govil as Raja Dashrath. Designer duo Rimple and Harpreet, who have made costumes for films like Padmaavat, Housefull 4, and the series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, have come aboard to make ensembles for Ramayana.

Yash file photo | Image: X

Ajinkya R Deo to play Vishwamitra in Ramayana?

On May 2, Ajinkya R Deo took to his Instagram account to share a selfie with Ranbir Kapoor. The actor shared the photo confirming that he is also a part of the magnum opus movie Ramayana. The actors posed together in matching all-black outfits.

Along with the photo Deo wrote in the caption, “So now for the clarification on this photo … excited to be doing a stellar role in the film Ramayan a magnum opus with RK and it’s been a wonderful year and half as I shared the screen first with Neetusingh Kapoor ma’am then with Karishma Kapoor for a web series and now with Ranbir Kapoor.” As per reports, Deo will play the role of Saint Vishwamitra in Ramayana. He is most popularly known for his roles in Marathi movies and Hindi films like Tanhaji, Sansaar, Sone Pe Suhaaga, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Phool Aur Angar.

(With IANS inputs)