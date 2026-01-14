Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Give Major Justin Bieber-Hailey Baldwin Vibes In Viral Video, Netizens Say 'They're Miserable Together'

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's relationship has always made headlines, for both good and bad reasons. From many believing that Ranbir was unfaithful to his then-partner Katrina Kaif during the shoot of Brahmastra, leading to their breakup and Alia and him getting closer, to pre-marital pregnancy leading to Ralia's marriage in April 2022, many speculations have surrounded the couple's union.

A recent video of them has been going viral in which Ranbir and Alia were seen attending an event together. While they arrived together in the same vehicle, Ranbir seemed in a rush and exited the car swiftly, leaving Alia, who was dressed in a saree, behind. It appeared to many that the Animal star "didn't care" for his wife enough to wait for her or shield her from the the swarm of paparazzi.

"Aloo knows who she married to, she must be used to it by now. How will they handle the Love and War promotions though (sic)," commented one. Another Reddit user wrote, "Every video I see of this couple, they are always looking miserable. Alia, once upon a time, was lively and bubbly; the complete 180 degrees in her personality is sad to see (sic)."

Advertisement

A similar video of Justin Bieber closing the car door on Hailey while she exited a vehicle had gone viral, with many heavily criticising Justin's behaviour towards his partner and the mother of his child.

A similar video of Ben Affleck, where he banged the door behind his then-wife Jennifer Lopez, had also invited scrutiny over celebs' behaviour towards their partners in public.

Advertisement

Also read: Outsider Who Almost Quit Movies At 23 Is Now Highest Grossing Film Star