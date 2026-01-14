Kriti Sanon Dodges Wedding Bouquet At Sister Nupur's Nuptials, Netizens Feel Sorry For Kabir Bahia | Viral Video

Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur and singer Stebin Ben got married in Udaipur as per Christian and Hindu rituals. After dating for some years, they confirmed their engagement in a post shared in January 3. Soon after, they exchanged vows in the presence of their close friends and family members. Kriti's boyfriend Kabir Bahia was also seen alongside the Mimi actress at her sister's wedding festivities, with many speculating that marriage is on the cards for them too.

Kriti and Kabir kept their relationship low key initially but are spotted together often now | Image: X

However, Kriti's actions at Nupur's Christian wedding raised eyebrows. After saying 'I Do' to each other, bride Nupur did the customary bouquet toss. Catching the wedding bouquet is said to be a sign that you'll be next in line to get married. While traditional, this ritual holds significance even today. However, when Nupur tossed the wedding bouquet amid her bridesmaids, Kriti was seen dodging it while another woman in the party caught it. Kriti purposefully avoiding the wedding bouquet tossed by her sister led to hearsay that either the actress is not keen on marrying soon or she is not inclined towards wedding her current partner.

Social media has been flooded with such reactions after Kriti's video during her sister's wedding ritual went viral. "@kritisanon intentionally didn't go for the bouquet..lol (sic)," commented one. Another noted, "She didn’t even try (sic)." One remark read, "She didn’t catch on purpose right … alright thank you for your attention to this matter (sic)."

Kriti recently confirmed dating Kabir Bahia without mentioning his name. While appearing on Two Much With Kajol And Twinkle, the Adipurush star spoke about her romantic involvement with "someone outside the industry". This confirmed that she was with London-based businessman Kabir. With her video from Nupur's wedding now going viral, netizens were left confused about where Kriti and Kabir are with regards to their relationship and their future together.

