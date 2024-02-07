Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 2nd, 2024 at 13:23 IST

Ranbir Kapoor-Arjun Kapoor Turn Art Aficionados At India Art Fair 2024, Shamshera Singer Shares Pic

Ranbir Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor attended the India Art Fair 2024 in New Delhi. The actors bumped into singer Shadab Faridi en route to their return.

Republic Entertainment Desk
RanbirKapoor
RanbirKapoor | Image:Shadab Faridi/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Ranbir Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor attended the India Art Fair 2024 in New Delhi on February 1. A video of the actors going through the gallery is now going viral on social media. In another surprise, the duo also bumped into singer Shadab Faridi at the airport. 

Shadab Faridi calls Ranbir Kapoor-Arjun Kapoor ‘finest actors’ 

Ranbir Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor were in the National Capital on February 1. The actors had attended the Indian Art Fair in New Delhi. Following their visit to the exhibition, while leaving back to Mumbai they bumped into singer Shadab Faridi at the airport. 

Faridi, who was in the city for a concert took to his Instagram account to pen a note for the actors. He shared a selfie with them and recounted the time he worked with Ranbir in Shamshera and Arjun in Gunday. Sharing the photo, the singer wrote in the caption, “What a pleasant surprise... Meeting two of the finest actors at the Airport while travelling to #delhi for a concert 2night with my band... Had the privilege to sing for both of them @arjunkapoor in #Gunday and #ranbirkapoor in #Shamshera #jashneishqa.” 

Ranbir Kapoor-Arjun Kapoor Turn Art Officianados at India Art Fair 

The national capital’s official date with all things art started on Thursday with the opening of the India Art Fair, as art enthusiasts poured into the NSIC Grounds and among those connoisseurs were actors Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor.

The Animal actor was spotted wearing a grey pullover under a black half jacket as he tried to maintain a low profile in a white face mask, while Arjun Kapoor carried a casual look with a beige-coloured jacket over a white t-shirt and black face mask. The actors visited a number of exhibitions, showcasing modern and contemporary artworks from around the globe, followed by an ever-increasing crowd of fans.

Published February 2nd, 2024 at 13:23 IST

