The India Art Fair kicked off in the national capital on Thursday, drawing art enthusiasts to the NSIC Grounds. The event also featured the presence of several celebrities including actors Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, and Sonam Kapoor.

Ranbir Kapoor sported a low-key look with a grey pullover and black half jacket while exploring exhibitions featuring modern and contemporary artworks from around the world. Arjun Kapoor who accompanied him opted for a casual attire with a beige jacket over a white t-shirt.

Update on Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal sequel

The much-awaited film, titled Animal Park was officially announced revealing that Ranbir Kapoor will reprise his role as Ranvijay. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the sequel will delve deeper into different shades of Ranvijay's character. In a new update, the film is set to commence its pre-production later this year.

Building on the success of Animal, the script for the sequel is complete, paving the way for the shooting schedule to begin in 2025. Animal Park will continue the compelling saga of Ranbir Kapoor's character exploring his domestic dynamics, including the tumultuous relationship with his wife and the complexities of his bond with his son.

Arjun Kapoor was last seen in The Lady Killer opposite Bhumi Pednekar

The movie had a disastrous run with only 293 tickets getting sold and earning only Rs 35000 in its entire lifetime. Director Ajay Bahl while taking the blame out from the actors revealed, “The movie is incomplete. 30 pages of the 117 page screenplay were never shot. It's no surprise that the film feels choppy and disjointed and one finds it hard to connect with the characters. NOW about the rumours floating out here, as director it was extremely painful to shoot The Ladykiller but absolutely not because of the actors. Arjun and Bhumi were a sheer joy to work with. They gave their heart and soul to the film. The problem lied elsewhere but that is another story.”