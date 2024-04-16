Advertisement

After the resounding success of Animal, Ranbir Kapoor is now getting ready for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. The actor has been doing intense prep for the film and is rumoured to start filming sometime in the first half of the year. In the midst of all, his new look for his upcoming project with Rohit Dhawan surfaced online on Monday. In the now-viral photo, Ranbir can be seen sporting long hair and a retro ensemble.

Ranbir Kapoor in 70s look for Rohit Dhawan's film?

A paparazzi account posted a poster reportedly from Rohit Dhawan's upcoming film, Ultimate Fighter which stars Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role. Sporting long hair and wearing a vintage bomber jacket, Ranbir appears irate and prepared to fight someone in the shared photo. While it looks like a movie poster, fans speculate that this is actually for an ad shoot.

Despite the lack of information on Ultimate Fighter, fans are happy to see Ranbir wearing long hair once more. The actor previously grew his hair for Animal, Shamshera, and Sanju.

Ranbir Kapoor is next said to be seen in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. According to several media reports, Ranbir is said to be being fully committed to the project, although the film has not yet begun principal photography. The film will reportedly release in three parts. While the first part will show the early days of Ram and his marriage with Sita and her kidnapping during the exile, the second part will focus on the journey of Lord Ram, Lakshman, Hanuman, Vaanar Sena, and the building of Ram Setu. Meanwhile, the third and final part of the trilogy will show the intense war between the Vaanar sena and Ravan's army, the latter's defeat, and Lord Ram and Goddess Sita's return to Ayodhya.

Reportedly, Ranbir will play the role of Lord Ram and Sai Pallavi will be seen in the role of Goddess Sita. Sunny Deol is said to be finalised for the role of Lord Hanuman, Rakul Preet Singh for Surpnekha, and Lara Dutta for Kaikeya. Meanwhile, Bobby Deol and KGF star Yash are said to be playing the roles of Kumbhkaran and Ravan, respectively.