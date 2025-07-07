Ranbir Kapoor's London Diaries Includes A Chapter Dedicated To Fans, Ramayana Actor Enjoys Family Vacation With Alia Bhatt, Raha | Viral Photos

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are currently holidaying in London with their daughter Raha and mother Neetu Kapoor. Now, several photos and videos are going viral on the internet that show Ranbir posing with his fans as they explore the city on foot.

Ranbir Kapoor's encounter with fans in London

A set of two photos are going viral on the internet that show Ranbir looking uber cool while posing with his fans. In the images, the Ramayana actor can be seen in a blue denim jacket paired with black bottoms and layered with a black T-shirt. He topped the ensemble with a cap and sunglasses.

The Kapoor family jetted off from Mumbai on July 1 ahead of the Ramayana logo launch. They were all snapped at the airport and even happily posed for the paparazzi.

All about Ramayana

On July 3, the makers of Ramayana came together to launch the logo of the mythological saga which also stars Yash and Sai Pallavi in titular roles. Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, the first-ever glimpse of the most anticipated Indian film is a larger-than-life introduction to the world of Rama and Ravana. The over 3-minute video shows heart-pounding visuals of power and revenge.

“Ten years of Aspiration. Relentless Conviction to bring the Greatest Epic of all time to the World. An outcome through a collaboration of some of the world’s best to ensure that Ramayana is presented with the greatest amount of Reverence and Respect. Welcome to the Beginning. Let’s Celebrate the IMMORTAL story of Rama v/s Ravana. Our Truth. Our History," the caption reads.