Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain Address Pregnancy Rumours, Say 'Baat Cheet Chal Rahi'

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain have time and again made the headlines regarding pregnancy. Recently, the actress during the show Laughter Chefs Season 2, announced that she was pregnant. When Krushna Abhishek tried to run away with an ingredient from her, she screamed, “Main pregnant hoon." This made Krushna stop in his tracks and ask if it would be a baby boy. This attracted everyone's attention at the show, but also on social media. After creating a heavy buzz, the couple in their Vlog addressed the announcement and said they were tired of the questions.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain react to pregnancy rumours

In their recent Vlog, Vicky joked, "News toh kaafi time se chal rahi hai, pregnancy when should be the question. Puri family lagi hui hai. Negotiations are on." Ankita then added, "Baat cheet chal rahi. (The talks are on). I am tired of the questions." She concluded by saying, "Whatever it is, you all shall find out soon. I will answer everyone when I am pregnant.”

The couple got married in December 2021, after dating for years.

What's next for Ankita Lokhande?

The actress made her acting debut with Ektaa Kapoor's popular show Pavitra Rishta, co-featuring Sushant Singh Rajput. She made her Bollywood debut with Kangana Ranaut's movie Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and went on to star in Baaghi 3, The Last Coffee and Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. Next, she will be seen in a web show, Amrapali. The show was announced last year, showing the actress in a titular role. The show will mark the comeback of musical maestro Ismail Darbar.

"Presenting @lokhandeankita as #Amrapali, the epitome of strength, grace, and resilience. This captivating series delves into the untold saga of the royal courtesan, revealing her journey filled with emotions and challenges. Stay tuned for this grand spectacle, produced by @officiallegendstudios. The series marks the much-awaited comeback of the musical maestro @ismaildarbarofficial," reads the caption.