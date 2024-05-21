Advertisement

Ramayana starring Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi among others is one of the highly anticipated films of Bollywood. However, the change of production hands on Nitesh Tiwari’s film hasn't resolved the ongoing challenges in the filmmaking process. After previous co-producer Madhu Mantena's departure, it was expected that the film would find a new direction. However, Mantena has reportedly requested a pause in the filming process until he receives appropriate compensation.

Ramayana shooting stalled?

As per Mid-day, the shoot of Nitesh Tiwari’s mythological project has stalled due to a copyright infringement case. Although filming continued briefly after the notice, it has been on hold since last week. The matter requires legal resolution before filming can resume. The film features Ranbir Kapoor, along with Sunny Deol, Yash, and Sai Pallavi.

Despite the current pause, Mid-day has reported that the film has not been cancelled. Shooting is expected to resume in three weeks, pending the resolution of date-related issues. Ranbir Kapoor is scheduled to start Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s project later this year, and Sunny Deol will move on to filming Border 2. The shooting schedule will be adjusted to accommodate their availability. The film will be shot in two parts, with the second part planned for release six months after the first part hits screens.

What more do we know about Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana?

Pre-production efforts from the makers have spanned over five years to ensure well-crafted script development and visual planning. Recent months have seen extensive preparations, including look tests, pre-visualisation, and technical rehearsals in Mumbai and Los Angeles. With its emphasis on visual effects, the film promises to be a landmark achievement in Indian cinema. The production is being led by Nitesh Tiwari and Namit Malhotra (DNEG) with a dedicated team of top-tier VFX artists. A 500-day timeline has been allocated exclusively for VFX work as per several media reports.

