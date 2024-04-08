×

Updated April 8th, 2024 at 21:56 IST

Ranbir Kapoor's Workout Video Goes Viral Amid Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana Shoot | Watch

Ranbir Kapoor will be reportedly playing the role of Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana trilogy. Recently, a workout video of the actor went viral.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Ranbir Kapoor
Ranbir Kapoor | Image:Instagram
A video of actor Ranbir Kapoor is going viral on social media. In the video, the Brahmastra actor can be seen working out regorously in the countryside. With the video being released amid the shoot of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, fans are anticipating if the preparations are for the same.

Ranbir Kapoor's workout video goes viral

The Brahmastra star's fitness coach took to his offician Instagram handle to share a glimpse of the actor's workout session in the countryside.

The video shows Ranbir, without a shirt, excersicing amidst lush green surroundings. running alongside his trainer, lifting weights, and engaging in various excercises. Additionally, Ranbir is also seen swimming, cycling and hiking as part of his training regimen.

The video's caption read, "Went to the countryside for a decompression week.
WIP with Ranbir."

Is Ranbir prepping up for Ramayana?

Ranbir Kapoor, who was recently led the blockbuster film Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, is all set to begin the shoot of his upcoming film Ramayana. The actor will be playing the role of Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's dream project. It is being speculated that the actor is training hard for his role.

What more do we know about Ramayana?

The shoot for Ramayana has already gone on floors. Recently, a couple of photos of actors Lara Dutta and Arun Govil as Kekayi and Raja Dashrat from the sets of Ramayana went viral on social media. It is reported that apart from Ranbir Kapoor, actors Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol, Rakul Preet Singh, and Bobby Deol among others have joined the film's cast.

Image credit: X

While Sai Pallavi will be reportedly seen in the role of Goddess Sita, Sunny Deol will play the role of Lord Hanuman. Similarly, Bobby Deol and Rakul Preet Singh will be seen in the characters of Kumbhkaran and Surpanekha. KGF star Yash will play the role of Ravan. The film will be released in three parts. 

Published April 8th, 2024 at 21:56 IST

