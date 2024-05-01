Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi Ramayana Photo Leak Leads To Strict Rules On Nitesh Tiwari's Set

Advertisement

A few days after Nitesh Tiwari started filming Ramayana, pictures of Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi in their character looks were leaked and quickly went viral on social media. The actors are playing the role of Lord Ram and Goddess Sita in the movie. Following the leak, the director had to make a difficult choice. According to reports, Nitesh has decided to limit his shooting to interiors to reduce the likelihood of another leak.

Did Nitesh Tiwari change Ramayana schedule?

The crew, led by Nitesh Tiwari, has been filming the movie in Goregaon's Film City neighbourhood of Mumbai. As the outdoor shoot resulted in photo leaks, the filmmaker will now shoot Ramayana primarily indoors. The media article goes on to say that for the next three weeks, the outdoor Ramayan shooting will take place at night. In addition, the set will be protected from photographers and spectators snooping around for shots by. Nitesh previously enforced a no-phone policy on the set when it went into production.

A source told Mid Day, “Going forward, Nitesh sir has decided to focus on the indoor shoots, thus minimising chances of another leak. The outdoor shoots will happen at night for the next few weeks. Also, additional private security has been hired to safeguard the set from paparazzi or fans lurking around for pictures.”

What more do we know about Ramayana?

In Addition to Sai and Ranbir, Lara Dutta and Arun Govil will also be a part of Ramayana as Kekayi and Raja Dashrat. It is reported that Sunny Deol, Rakul Preet Singh, and Bobby Deol among others have also joined the film's cast.

While Sai will be reportedly seen in the role of Goddess Sita, Sunny Deol will play the role of Lord Hanuman. Similarly, Bobby Deol and Rakul Preet Singh will be seen in the characters of Kumbhkaran and Surpanekha. KGF star Yash will play the role of Ravan. The film will be released in three parts.