Updated March 27th, 2024 at 15:01 IST

Animal Actor Indira Krishna To Play Ranbir Kapoor's Mother In Ramayana? Here's What We Know

After Animal, TV actress Indira Krishna to reunite with Ranbir Kapoor in Nitish Tiwari's Ramayana? Her social media posts suggest so.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Indira Krishna
Ranbir Kapoor with Indira Krishna | Image: Indira Krishna/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Indira Krishna is currently busy with her ongoing TV show Dhruv Tara: Samay Sadi Se Pare, where she plays the role of Rajmata Durgavati. Apart from TV shows, she has also starred in several Bollywood movies including Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal. Now, reports suggest that she will be reuniting with Kapoor in Nitish Tiwari's directorial Ramayana. Adding to the fuels, Indira shared a photo with Kapoor hinting that it's from the reading session.

For the unversed, Indira played the role of Geetanjali (Rashmika Mandanna)'s mother in Animal.

Indira Krishna to play Kausalya in Ramayan?

On Tuesday, Indira took to her Instagram handle to share a selfie posing with Ranbir Kapoor. In the caption, the actress shared that she finally got the chance to take a selfie with him. In the image, Indira can be seen donning a saree and accessorised her look with a rudraksha neckpiece, while Kapoor can be seen in a white ensemble. "Ahaaaa look whose here.....RK my all time Grateful thankful joyful 2024..... Finally a selfie with him ..." read her caption.

However, what grabbed our attention was the hashtags she used towards the end. She wrote, "reading session and meeting room."

What else do we know about Indira Krishna's role in Ramayana?

According to reports, makers have signed Indira to play the role of Kausalya, who was the biological mother of Lord Rama. The source added that it was Ranbir Kapoor who suggested her for the role. In the film, which is yet to be officially announced by Nitish Tiwari, Ranbir Kapoor plays the role of Lord Ram, while Sai Pallavi as Sita and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman. KGF actor Yash has reportedly been roped in for the role of Lankesh.

Published March 27th, 2024 at 15:01 IST

