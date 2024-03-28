Sakshi Tanwar Denies Being Approached For Mandodri's Role In Ranbir Kapoor, Yash’s Ramayana

Advertisement

Sakshi Tanwar has reportedly been roped in to play a pivotal role in the Ranbir Kapoor starrer Ramayana. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film, based in Hindu epic, has generated buzz for its casting speculation. As per new reports, the Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki fame has denied being approached for the film.

Sakshi Tanwar denies being approached to play the role of Mandodri

As per a report by Filmibeat, popular television actress Sakshi Tanwar had been approached to play the role of Queen Mandodri in the upcoming Ramayana movie. Mandodri was the wife of Raavan in the Hindu epic tale. KGF fame actor Yash has been reported ot pla the role of Lankesh in the movie.

Sakshi Tanwar file photo

However, in a conversation with Pinkvilla, Sakshi Tanwar has categorically denied being a part of the movie. She told the publication, “I haven’t been approached. Thank you.” An official announcement of the film’s final cast is anticipated by the makers soon.

Animal actress Indiara Krishna hints at being a part of Ramayana

While no official announcement regarding the cast of Ramayana has been made yet, industry insiders have been making speculations about the ket actors who might be a part of the film. Amid the speculations, Animal actress Indiara Krishna took to her Instagram account to share a picture with Ranbir Kapoor hinting at her being a part of the magnum opus. She shared the photo wit the caption, “Ahaaaa look whose here.....RK my all time 😍 Grateful thankful joyful 2024...... Finally a selfie with him … #bonding #actorslife #hollywood #beginning #soulful #readingsession #meetingroom #gratitude #ranbirkapoor #gratitude”

Eagle eyed fans noticed the actors donned a rudraksh mala in the picture, seemingly for the preparation of their role. In another viral photo, actor Ranbir Kapoor, who is reported to essay the role of Lord Ram could be seen taking archery lessons. An archery coach took to his X account to share the photo and claim that the actor is learning the skill of bow and arrow pivotal for the upcoming movie.