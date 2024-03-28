×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 28th, 2024 at 16:50 IST

Sakshi Tanwar Denies Being Approached For Mandodri's Role In Ranbir Kapoor, Yash’s Ramayana

A day after it was reported that Sakshi Tanwar has been roped in to play Queen Mandodri in Ramayana, the actress has refuted being approached for the movie.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Sakshi Tanwar
Sakshi Tanwar | Image:Varinder Chawla
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Sakshi Tanwar has reportedly been roped in to play a pivotal role in the Ranbir Kapoor starrer Ramayana. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film, based in Hindu epic, has generated buzz for its casting speculation. As per new reports, the Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki fame has denied being approached for the film. 

Sakshi Tanwar denies being approached to play the role of Mandodri 

As per a report by Filmibeat, popular television actress Sakshi Tanwar had been approached to play the role of Queen Mandodri in the upcoming Ramayana movie. Mandodri was the wife of Raavan in the Hindu epic tale. KGF fame actor Yash has been reported ot pla the role of Lankesh in the movie. 

Sakshi Tanwar file photo | Image: IMDb

However, in a conversation with Pinkvilla, Sakshi Tanwar has categorically denied being a part of the movie. She told the publication, “I haven’t been approached. Thank you.” An official announcement of the film’s final cast is anticipated by the makers soon. 

Advertisement

Animal actress Indiara Krishna hints at being  a part of Ramayana 

While no official announcement regarding the cast of Ramayana has been made yet, industry insiders have been making speculations about the ket actors who might be a part of the film. Amid the speculations, Animal actress Indiara Krishna took to her Instagram account to share a picture with Ranbir Kapoor hinting at her being a part of the magnum opus. She shared the photo wit the caption, “Ahaaaa look whose here.....RK my all time 😍 Grateful thankful joyful 2024...... Finally a selfie with him … #bonding #actorslife #hollywood #beginning #soulful #readingsession #meetingroom #gratitude #ranbirkapoor #gratitude”

Advertisement

Eagle eyed fans noticed the actors donned a rudraksh mala in the picture, seemingly for the preparation of their role. In another viral photo, actor Ranbir Kapoor, who is reported to essay the role of Lord Ram could be seen taking archery lessons. An archery coach took to his X account to share the photo and claim that the actor is learning the skill of bow and arrow pivotal for the upcoming movie. 

Advertisement

Published March 28th, 2024 at 16:50 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Beans

Green Beans in India

a few seconds ago
RR vs DC

IPL 2024, RR vs DC Live

a minute ago
Govinda with CM Eknath Shinde after joining Shiv Sena

Govinda Joins Shiv Sena

3 minutes ago
Wipro

Wipro partners with IISc

4 minutes ago
Supriya Shrinate clarification

Kangana Ranaut Row

5 minutes ago
October sees 45% fiscal deficit

Fiscal deficit hits 86.5%

7 minutes ago
vk saxena

Kangana Ranaut

8 minutes ago
Shahjahan Sheikh in CBI Custody: First Visual Emerges | WATCH

India News LIVE:

9 minutes ago
US state department spokesperson Matthew Miller.

US After India Summons

10 minutes ago
Pakistan Supreme Court

Pak SC May 9 Trials

11 minutes ago
AR Rahman, Ram Charan

RC 16 Update

12 minutes ago
Dana White and Joe Rogan

Dana White and Joe Rogan

13 minutes ago
File Photo of PM Narendra Modi

Modi

15 minutes ago
Elon Musk X lawsuit

Elon Musk

15 minutes ago
Using smartphone

Smartphone market to rise

17 minutes ago
Five Animals With Amazing Camouflaging Abilities

Camouflaging Animals

20 minutes ago
Hardik Pandya

HUGE SETBACK for MI

21 minutes ago
India Registers stern objection to US remarks on Kejriwal

India Retorts to US

22 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. ED Issues Fresh Summons to Congress Leader Harak Singh Rawat

    India News9 hours ago

  2. Aadujeevitham: Prabhas Wishes Luck To His Salaar Co-star Prithviraj

    Entertainment15 hours ago

  3. 'We Are Ending Toll' : Nitin Gadkari on Satellite-Based Toll System

    India News17 hours ago

  4. Rohit's animated chat with Akash Ambani and Hardik intrigues everyone

    Sports 18 hours ago

  5. Couple Assaults Grandmother With Stick, Disturbing Video Emerges

    India News19 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo