Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal Hug And Greet Fans As They Return Together To Mumbai After Love And War Shoot | Watch | Image: X

Love And War: Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus film starring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal is one of the most awaited releases. Earlier today, reports suggested that the team had finished the Bikaner schedule. Following that, on Monday, paparazzi spotted Vicky and Ranbir together at the Mumbai Airport, where their cheerful bond grabbed all the attention.

A video posted by paparazzo Viral Bhayani captured Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir Kapoor leaving Mumbai airport together. Before heading to their cars, they hugged and exchanged goodbyes. Vicky wore a grey hoodie with beige cargo trousers and a matching cap, while Ranbir chose a white T-shirt with a navy-blue shirt layered over it and denim jeans. Both actors also greeted fans outside the airport. The video has quickly gone viral.

According to media reports, the Love & War schedule lasted 15 days and was filmed in Mhow, which once served as the headquarters of the British Raj’s Fifth Division of the Southern Command. Reports also suggest that the first look of Love & War may release on 28 September, coinciding with Ranbir Kapoor’s birthday.

Another video shared on Ranbir Kapoor’s fan pages shows Ramayana actor boarding a flight and walking to his seat. In the clip, he warmly interacts with a team member.