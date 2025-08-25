Kingdom OTT Release Date: Vijay Deverakonda's Action Thriller Will Be Streaming On Netflix Starting From...

Kingdom OTT release date: Vijay Deverakonda’s spy action drama was released in theatres on July 31, with much hype, but ended up getting mixed reviews. Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the film also features Satyadev, Bhagyashri Borse and Venkitesh. As is common with many Telugu films, it is now set for its OTT release within a month. Here’s when and where you can watch it.

When and where to watch Kingdom online?

Kingdom will premiere on Netflix in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi on Ganesh Chaturthi, August 27. Netflix India announced the news on social media with the caption, “In the kingdom of gold, blood and fire… a new king rises from the ashes.”

The producer, Sithara Entertainments, also confirmed the release with a similar post, highlighting its availability in multiple languages. In Hindi, the film carries the title Saamrajya due to naming issues. Interestingly, the OTT announcement came on the 8th anniversary of Vijay’s blockbuster Arjun Reddy and the 3rd anniversary of his flop Liger.

All about Kingdom

Kingdom is a Telugu spy action thriller about Suri (Vijay), a constable who becomes a spy and takes on a risky mission in Sri Lanka to find his missing brother, Siva (Satyadev). During the mission, Suri unexpectedly clashes with Murugan (Venkitesh), the son of cartel boss Odiyappan (Baburaj), which makes his journey even more dangerous. He receives support from Dr Madhu (Bhagyashri), who eventually falls in love with him.