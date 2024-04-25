Randeep Hooda On Being Honoured With Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award: Matter Of Great Pride

Advertisement

Randeep Hooda was conferred with the Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award during a ceremony at Dinanath Mangeshkar Natyagrih in Mumbai. He was honoured for his contribution to Indian cinema and his recent film Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. Upon receiving the honour, Randeep expressed his gratitude and mentioned that it was a matter of great pride.

On being honoured with the award, he told ANI, "It is very special for me that I have been honoured with so many great people. On the biopic of Savarkar ji, the Mangeshkar family and Dina Nath ji, who was his friend, it was a matter of great pride and happiness for me to receive this honour from the family who knew him, recognised him and respected him a lot and it was very special." Swatantrya Veer Savarkar is a cinematic portrayal of one of India's most influential and controversial figures during the Indian Independence struggle, Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, revered as Swatantrya Veer Savarkar.

Directed by actor Randeep Hooda, who also essays the role of Savarkar, the film promises to be more than just a biopic; it's an epic and daring retelling of India's armed revolution for independence. Also starring Ankita Lokhande, and Amit Sial was released on March 22 in two languages - Hindi and Marathi.

It was an evening worth remembering as many distinguished artists from the Hindi, Marathi, and Tamil film industries were honoured at the 3rd Late Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award ceremony in Mumbai's Vile Parle area on Wednesday, April 24. Veteran Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan was feted with the Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award for his exemplary contributions to the field of cinema in a career spanning over five decades and running.

The event, which took place in Mumbai, also honoured Oscar and Grammy-winning music composer A.R. Rahman, for his contributions to the field of music. Expressing his gratitude for the honour, the music composer, who is earning praises for his album for the Imtiaz Ali directorial Amar Singh Chamkila, shared an anecdote about his late father and the Mangeshkar family.

