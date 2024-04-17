Advertisement

Randeep Hooda recently opened up about the financial challenges he faced during the production of Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. The actor revealed that he had to sell Mumbai properties owned by his father, to fund the movie. However, now, after the movie managed to breakeven and earn profits, the actor is in a better space (financially).

Randeep Hooda’s struggle to fund Swatantrya Veer Savarkar

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Randeep recalled encountering hurdles during the making of the biographical drama. He shared that when there were some disagreements about funding the movie, he sought the help of his father, who invested his personal savings in the movie. “He didn’t hesitate and agreed to it for my hard work and Veer Savarkar, he immediately contacted the bank and bet all the money,” Randeep added.

(A still from Swatantrya Veer Savarkar | Image: Instagram)

Earlier, Randeep, in an interview with a YouTuber, elaborated on how he struggled with the funds and revealed that the team that was initially handling the project, had no intention to make a quality film. So when he came on board as a director, he raised the issue and they backed out from the project. "Because of this, we had to face a lot of problems in production, we had to face a financial crunch. I had to sell the properties that my father bought for me with his hard-earned money for this film,” he added.

Opening up on why he didn't get the support, to this, the actor replied that even he is clueless. The support that this type of film should have got, it didn’t get that from anyone. Instead, his crew, and the cast, helped him with his funds.

(A still from Swatantrya Veer Savarkar | Image: Instagram)

We are in the profits: Randeep Hooda

The film which hit the theatres on March 22 earned Rs 23.99 crore at the Indian box office. The film generated profits, securing the film’s financial stability. Reacting to the success of the movie, Randeep said that now he teases his father by asking him to invest in new properties as their financial condition has improved. “Thankfully, everything is back to us. Our film has got breakeven, and we are in the profits. Now, I sometimes even joke saying that ‘papa, take some new properties,” he concluded.

(A still from Swatantrya Veer Savarkar | Image: Instagram)

What else do we know about Swatantrya Veer Savarkar?

Apart from Randeep, the film also starred Ankita Lokhande and Amit Sial in the pivotal roles. The actors were widely appreciated for their performance in the film. The film narrates the life of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, beginning with the backdrop of the Bubonic plague of 1897, which claims his father's life. Angered by injustices, Vinayak became a revolutionary, inspired by figures like Shivaji Maharaj and Mazzini.