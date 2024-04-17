Advertisement

Randeep Hooda played a significant role in the Hollywood movie Extraction, headlined by Chirs Hemsworth. The actor, in a new interview, expressed his disappointment in the lack of support from his peers in the Hindi film industry. He also spoke about the experience of working in a Hollywood movie and how he made sure Indians are not typecasted in the 2020 action film.

Nobody in Bollywood spoke about the film: Randeep Hooda on Extraction

In a conversation with Bollywood Bubble, Randeep Hooda opened up about featuring in Extraction alongside Chris Hemsworth. The actor, who recently made his directorial debut with Swatantra Veer Savarkar, recalled that while he gained critical acclaim for his performance internationally, there was not enough chatter about the film in India. For the uninitiated, Randeep played the role of a former lieutenant colonel in the Indian Army Para Special Forces in the film which also featured Pankaj Tripathi. He asserted that he got offered movies in Hollywood following Extraction but he could not take them up due to his prior commitments here.

Randeep Hooda in a scene from Extraction | Image: IMDb

The Sarbjit actor said, “I had played a significant role in the film but nobody in Bollywood spoke about the film. Hindustan mein toh kuch nahin hua. Yahan kisi ne baat tak nahin ki siwaay kuch media walon ne (Nobody in India discussed my film except a few members from the media).” He added that his work was appreciated in the West and for that, he is satisfied. Randeep commented, “However, my work received appreciation internationally and I was praised for my role.”

Advertisement

Randeep Hooda on Indians being typecasted in Hollywood

In the same conversation, Randeep mentioned that cinema in the West is habitual of typecasting Indians in ‘insignificant roles’. He asserted that through Extraction, he got to break the stereotype. He mentioned, “We Indians are not considered physically strong but Extraction allowed me to show that Indians are physically strong. If you look at the representation of Indians in English films, you’ll they mostly play parts that see them as taxi drivers, technicians, doctors etc. So, when I was cast opposite Chris Hemsworth, I lapped up the opportunity and prepared for the role.”

Advertisement

Randeep Hooda with Extraction co-actor Chris Hemsworth | Image: IMDb

He added that the role opened the doors of more opportunities and he could not decline the offer to star opposite Hemsworth, popularly known for his role as Thor in Marvel movies. The 47-years-old actor said, “Aree Thor ke saath do do haath karne ka mauka mil raha hai. Isse accha mauka mujhe nahin milega (I told myself, ‘I am getting to combat Thor. I won’t get a better opportunity than this). It gave me a lot of scope as an actor and international exposure.” He also expressed a desire to ‘make a film like Extraction’, now that he has ventured into directing.