Rang De Basanti Actor Atul Kulkarni Says 'Chalo Kashmir' As He Visits Pahalgam Days After Terror Attack

Atul Kulkarni visited Pahalgam days after the terror attack which killed 26 civilians and injured many others | Image: Republic

The Pahalgam terror attack has jolted the nation and left the countrymen hungry for revenge on the terrorists who were involved in the killing of the 26 civilians. After the carnage in the heart of Kashmir, an eerie atmosphere prevails in the region. However, normalcy is returning to the Valley as days pass by.

Rang De Basanti actor Atul Kulkarni boarded a flight to Kashmir and shared his experience on his Instagram handle. Atul shared photos of the empty seats in the aircraft en route to Kashmir. He encouraged Indians to visit the Valley. He accompanied his posts with hashtags like 'Chalo Kashmir', 'Feet In Kashmir', 'Defeat Terror' and 'Kashmiriyat'.

Atul also shared snaps and videos from Pahalgam, where the terror attack took place on April 22. Tourists were seen enjoying the scenic beauty of the Valley. Some locals were seen carrying placards condemning terrorism in Kashmir while others moved around with the tricolour in their hands. This comes days after actor Suniel Shetty emphasised that tourism should not be affected in Kashmir in the wake of the terror strike.

Atul visited Pahalgam days after the terror attack | Image: Instagram

'Kashmir was, is and will always be ours'

Speaking with the media at the sidelines of the Lata Deenanath Mageshkar Award 2025 ceremony, Suniel Shetty reiterated that Kashmir was, is and will always be ours. The actor also called for unity among the citizens.

"We must not fall into the trap of those who are trying to spread fear and hatred, but stay united. Unko dikhana hai ki Kashmir humara tha, humara hai, aur humesha humara hi rahega (We need to show them that Kashmir was ours, is ours, and will always remain ours). That’s why the army, the leaders, and everyone are involved in this effort," the Hera Pheri actor said.