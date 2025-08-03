Rani Mukerji Offers Prayers At Siddhivinayak Temple After National Award Win | Photos

Following winning her maiden National Film Award, Rani Mukerji visited the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai. The actress was accompanied by her friends and family on the special occasion. The actress sought divine blessings as she was awarded the Best Actress honours at the 71st National Film Awards, announced on August 1.

Rani Mukerji's photos from Siddhivinayak Temple go viral

On August 2, the official account of Siddhivinayak Temple took to its Instagram account to share a series of photos of the actress from the visit. The caption along with the photo stated that the temple trustee, Mr. Mahesh Mudaliyar, welcomed the actress. For the temple visit, Rani donned a blue suit with yellow, floral prints.



The actress posed for the shutterbugs with her hands bowed in reverence. She also wrapped a red shawl around her shoulder and applied a tilak on her forehead. Her Siddhivinayak visit comes a day after the National awardees were announced.



Rani Mukerji dedicates her maiden National Award to mothers

Rani Mukerji, who was honoured with her first National Award on Friday, has reacted to her big win at the National Awards this year. The actress was announced as the winner of the National Award for Best Actress for her work in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. In an official statement, “I’m overwhelmed to have won the National Award for my performance in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. Incidentally, this is the first-ever National Award in my 30-year career. As an actor, I have been fortunate to have some incredible films in my body of work and have received so much love for them. I thank the National Award jury for honouring my work in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway."

Talking more about the honour, Rani Mukerji shared, “I dedicate my National Award to all the incredible mothers of this world. There is nothing like a mother’s love and her ferocity to protect her own. The story of this Indian immigrant mother who went all out for her child and took on a nation shook me deeply. A mother's love for her child is unconditional.. I realised this when I had my own. So, this win, this film feels deeply emotional and personal. A mother can move mountains for her children and also make the world a better place. This film tried to show this”.



