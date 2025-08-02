Ranveer Singh, Vikrant Massey, Sanya Malhotra, Rani Mukerji, Adah Sharma And More Celebrate National Award Wins

71st National Film Award: The 71st National Film Awards winners were announced in the National Capital on Friday, August 1. This year, the movies released in 2023 received the honours. Vikrant Massey, Ranveer Singh, Sanya Malhotra, Vipul Shah, Rani Mukerji and other recipients took to their social media accounts to react to the win.

Rani Mukerji and Vikrant Massey dedicate their National Award

Rani Mukerji won her first National Award for the movie Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. She won the best actress award for the movie in which she played a distressed mother. In an official statement, the actress expressed gratitude for the honour and said, “I’m overwhelmed to have won the National Award for my performance in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. Incidentally, this is the first-ever National Award in my 30-year career. As an actor, I have been fortunate to have some incredible films in my body of work and have received so much love for them. I thank the National Award jury for honouring my work in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. I share this moment with the entire team of the film, my producers Nikkhil Advani, Monisha and Madhu, my director Ashima Chibber, and everyone who worked on this truly special project that celebrated the resilience of motherhood”.

She further dedicated the award to the mothers, “I dedicate my National Award to all the incredible mothers of this world. There is nothing like a mother’s love and her ferocity to protect her own. The story of this Indian immigrant mother who went all out for her child and took on a nation shook me deeply. A mother's love for her child is unconditional.. I realised this when I had my own. So, this win, this film feels deeply emotional and personal. A mother can move mountains for her children and also make the world a better place. This film tried to show this”.



Vikrant Massey, who has been conferred with the National Award for Best Actor for his work in the surprise hit film 12th Fail, has also reacted to his victory. In a statement, the actor said, “I want to thank the Honourable Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the NFDC, and all the esteemed jury members of the 71st National Film Awards for considering my performance worthy of this recognition. I also want to thank Shri Vidhu Vinod Chopra ji for giving me this opportunity. Today, if I may say so, a 20-year-old boy’s dream has come true." He added, “Lastly, I dedicate this award to all the marginalised people in our society — those who are often looked through, and those who are fighting the socio-economic paradigm of our country every single day."

Sanya Malhotra expresses joy on National Award win

Sanya Malhotra starrer Kathal: A Jackfruit Mystery was honoured with the Best Hindi Film award at the 71st National Film Awards. The actress shared a series of photos from the BTS of the movie along with the caption, Today, Kathal has won a National Award. I used to believe that with every film, my job was simple: keep my head down, serve the story, serve the audience and give my heart to the work. I still believe that. But today, I’m allowing myself a pause.”

Ranveer Singh celebrates Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani victory

Ranveer Singh's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani won big at the 71st National Film Awards. The film has been honoured with the Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. Ranveer Singh, who played the role of Rocky Randhawa, took to his Instagram account to write, “The real win for RRKPK is how it has grown to become people's go-to comfort film. They rewatch it again and again, as a form of emotional regulation. Ek aisi film jo dil ka bojh halka kar deti hai. That's wholesome entertainment indeed. Feeling proud, feeling blessed, feeling grateful.”



A screengrab of Ranveer Singh's story | Image: Instagram

Adah Sharma, Vidhu Vinod Chopra also react to honours

Adah Sharma's The Kerala Story won two National Film Awards, including Best Director and Best Cinematography. Speaking about the big win, the actress shared with IANS, “The Kerala Story winning two national awards feels really good. This film changed my life—and knowing it touched so many others makes every tear, every risk, every controversy seem worth it.”

On winning the award for best Feature film, director Vidhu Vinod Chopra said, “Winning the National Award is a moment of immense pride for the entire team. A huge congratulations to the whole team who poured their heart and hard work into it…..a big congratulations to Vikrant for his win and for embodying the spirit of the film.”



