Ranveer Singh Apologises, But Will Kantara Fans Forgive? Netizens Flood Dhurandhar Actor's Post With Hate Comments

Ranveer Singh took to his Instagram account today to issue an apology statement after receiving criticism for reportedly mimicking actor Rishab Shetty from the film Kantara: Chapter 1 at the closing ceremony of the 2025 International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa. In his statement, he apologised for any unintentional hurt he had caused towards any culture and tradition. This comes days before his film Dhurandhar hit the big screens.

Ranveer Singh's comment section flooded with backlash

Despite issuing an apology, fans of Kantara and Rishab Shetty took to the comment section of Ranveer Singh's posts to share their disappointment with the actor's remarks. The actor has been actively sharing posts featuring promotional material for Dhurandhar. Today he shared a video announcing the commencement of advance booking for the movie.



Comments on the post read, “Super Flop h bhai". Another wrote, “I request all ppl..... please don't watch his movie.” A user mentioned, “Kantara is way out of your league.” A social media user commented, “I am really felt sorry for ranveer .. your onscreen performance but u must control yourself." A user quipped, "A wise man once said "if you dont know about it, keep your mouth shut" , i hope you keep this incident in your mind and good luck for future." Several other comments referring to Kantara are now sitting on Ranveer's recent posts.



What did Ranveer Singh say about Kantara?

In a viral video from IFFI 2025, Ranveer was seen praising Rishab Shetty, saying, "I saw that in the theatres, Rishab, it was an outstanding performance, especially when the female ghost gets inside your body, that one shot..." He then imitated the scene, leaving Shetty laughing, but many social media users found the act disrespectful and insensitive.

