Dhurandhar: Ranveer Singh's Film Gets 'A' Certificate, Censor Boards Chops Off Violent Scenes, Mutes Cuss Words

Dhurandhar: Starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, the Aditya Dhar directorial will hit the big screens on December 5. The movie is an action espionage which also stars Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna and Arjun Rampal in the lead roles. The response to the teaser and trailer of the film has been phenomenal, creating a strong buzz for the film pre-release. Ahead of hitting the big screens, Dhurandhar has passed the scrutiny of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Dhurandhar passes CBFC scrutiny

Dhurandhar has been approved by CBFC with an ‘adult’ certificate. This is the first Ranveer Singh film to have received an ‘A’ certificate. A Bollywood Hungama report suggests that the movie has been passed with a runtime of 214.01 minutes, the longest film in 17 years after Jodhaa Akbar.



As per the publication, the censor board has asked the movie makers to add a voiceover with a Hindi disclaimer. Additionally, anti-smoking and anti-smoking warnings are to be added to the film's print while screening. Sources close to the Censor Board have also informed the publication that in the first half of the film, some visuals of violence were deleted and replaced. The violent visuals in the movie have also been asked to be removed from the second half, and the character name of a minister was ‘suitably changed’. Cuss words from the Ranveer Singh headliner have also been removed.



CBFC finds no link to Major Mohit Sharma in Dhurandhar

After the Delhi High Court directed the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to consider the objections raised by the parents of Ashoka Chakra awardee Late Major Mohit Sharma, the Board undertook a fresh examination of the film Dhurandhar and found no link to Major Mohit Sharma. As per the film board, the film bears no resemblance to the veteran officer and rejected the objections raised by the family. The Board has stated that Dhurandhar is a work of fiction and has no factual or biographical connection to the officer. It has been further noted that the film contains an explicit disclaimer clarifying that all characters, events and storylines are fictitious and do not relate to any real persons, living or deceased, reported ANI.