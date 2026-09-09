Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone Celebrate Dua's 2nd Birthday Ahead Of Baby No 2 Arrival | Photos

Actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are all set to embrace another beautiful chapter of parenthood!

After announcing their second pregnancy earlier this year, the couple has now shared a series of intimate black-and-white photos ahead of the arrival of their baby. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh released the pictures on their daughter Dua’s second birthday, making the family moment even more meaningful.

In one of the photos, Ranveer lovingly holds Deepika’s baby bump as the couple smile with their foreheads touching. Deepika wears a fitted lace ensemble that highlights her pregnancy, while Ranveer opts for a simple white shirt paired with trousers.



Another picture features their daughter Dua standing between them. She can be seen playfully hiding her face as her parents crouch beside her.





Since Deepika and Ranveer have generally kept Dua away from the public spotlight, the photographs offer a rare and touching glimpse of the family of three as they prepare to welcome their newest member.

The couple shared the photo on their Instagram handle on Tuesday. The duo wrote, "Baby Dua and our hearts are getting bigger! Thank you for your blessings!"

https://www.instagram.com/p/DdB12M_iG3g/?

Deepika and Ranveer welcomed their first child, Dua, on September 8, 2024. The couple tied the knot on November 14, 2018, at Lake Como in Italy after dating for six years.

The duo first met on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's romantic drama 'Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela' and later starred together in films such as 'Bajirao Mastani' and 'Padmaavat', becoming one of Bollywood's most celebrated on-screen and off-screen couple.

Even as she prepares to welcome her second child, Deepika has continued with her work commitments. She will next be seen in Siddharth Anand’s King, which stars Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan.

She is also part of Atlee’s ambitious sci-fi action film Raaka, headlined by Allu Arjun. Deepika has reportedly continued shooting portions of Raaka during her pregnancy.`(ANI)

