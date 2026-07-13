Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone To Welcome Second Child Around Diwali? Dhurandhar Star's Reported Paternity Break Sparks Specualtion
As per a report, Ranveer Singh is all set to begin the shoot for his next film, Pralay, from next month until the birth of his second child with Deepika Padukone.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Ranveer Singh is basking in the success of the ₹3000 crore-grossing franchise Dhurandhar and is all set to commence on his next soon. The actor will be seen next in the zombie action movie, Pralay. Directed by Jai Mehta, the movie is also reported to star Lokah actress Kalyani Priyadarshani.
While most details about the movie have been kept under wraps, a report suggests that the project will go on the floors next month. A source close to the production has told Variety India that the actor will shoot for the first half of the zombie thriller until the festival season. The publication revealed that the actor has occupied his dates for the movie until Diwali, after which he will take a brief paternity break. The next part of the production will then commence next year.
For the unversed, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are all set to embrace parenthood for the second time. The couple already welcomed their daughter Dua in September 2024. They confirmed the news of the actress's second pregnancy via an Instagram post in April, earlier this year.
However, other details of the date of Deepika's delivery have been kept under the wrap by the couple. The new report of Ranveer's paternity break gives a hint of the big day. If the report is to be believed, the couple will likely welcome their second child around October-November, close to Diwali.
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The news of Ranveer Singh's paternity break comes days after Deepika Padukone indirectly confirmed that she is in the third trimester of her pregnancy. Taking to her Instagram account on July 11, the King actress reshared a meme which read, "Waking up at night to use the bathroom in the third trimester." Deepika resharing the video indicated to fans that she might be in or close to the final leg of her pregnancy.
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