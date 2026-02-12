Ranveer Singh Extortion Threat Update: The Voice-Note Was Sent Using VPN, Confirms Officials

A few days ago, Ranveer Singh received a threatening voice note on his WhatsApp, demanding crores of rupees. Soon after, Mumbai Police beefed up the security around the actor and his family. During the investigation, the police found that the voice note was shared over a Virtual Private Network (VPN), according to a report by the news agency IANS. The identity of the accused has been withheld, the officer said. The police are busy investigating the matter.

The Dhurandhar actor received the threatening voice note days after the gunshots incident at director Rohit Shetty's residence. The Mumbai Police deployed six security personnel at the actor's society in Worli, Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh is gearing up for the release of Dhurandhar 2, which is slated to hit the theatres on March 19. It is one of the highly anticipated sequels of 2026, as the first part created major buzz and scripted history at the box office in India.

The fans have pinned their hopes on the sequel, despite the lukewarm reception to the teaser.

Advertisement

When will the Dhurandhar 2 trailer release?

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, the much-anticipated trailer of Ranveer Singh's starrer is expected to release in March 2026, post Holi. “There’s a tremendous demand for the trailer of the sequel. However, fans will have to wait for some time. In February, the makers plan to release a song. This track is quite promising and expected to further the hype for Dhurandhar: The Revenge," a source shared, adding, “As for the trailer, it’ll be released in March after Holi. As of now, the makers plan to launch it on Thursday, March 5, in a grand fashion, just like last time. However, the exact date of the trailer launch will be confirmed in a few weeks.”

The trailer launch is likely to take place at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), BKC, Mumbai. The makers are yet to confirm the same.