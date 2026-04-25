Ranveer Singh, Parineeti Chopra, Rashmika Mandanna, Kriti Sanon And Others Congratulate YRF Casting Director Shanoo Sharma After She Drops Wedding Pics

Casting director Shanoo Sharma, best known for her association with Yash Raj Films (YRF), took to her Instagram account on Saturday evening to share photos from her intimate wedding ceremony. Good wishes poured in for the newly married couple from industry insiders. Ranveer Singh, Parineeti Chopra, Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, Rashmika Mandanna, Rakul Preet Singh, Aditi Rao Hydari and Rhea Kapoor sent early congratulatory wishes to Shanoo Sharma and her husband, whose identity she has yet to disclose.

The photos do not give away much about the wedding, which is said to have been a close-knit event. The new couple seem to be dressed in traditional Maharastrian bride and groom attire in the tiny glimpse. The YRF biggie shared a closer look at her mehendi and diamond-studded wedding ring. Sharing the photos online, Shanoo wrote in the caption, "With God's Grace I found the greatest man to walk this Earth with…With our parents’ blessings and love from our closest ones, we made it official this morning. Wedding celebrations to follow in the near future…Married." A bigger celebration with several industry insiders is expected in the coming days.

More about Shanoo Sharma

Shanoo Sharma is one of the few behind-the-camera workers who has earned popular acclaim in Bollywood. In an industry filled with the glitzy lives of directors and actors, she began her career as a theatre artist. However, soon she pivoted into casting.

Shanoo was identified by Aditya Chopra for YRF nearly 16 years ago and soon became the point person for all key casting. She is the maestro behind the key castings of Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, and Bhumi Pednekar. She has also been credited for playing a key role in discovering Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday for Saiyaara. Shanoo runs in the close circles of Bollywood and shares a good bond with all bigwigs. Though not on celluloid, she is no stranger to showbiz. The acclaimed casting director is the niece of veteran filmmaker and actor Romesh Sharma.



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