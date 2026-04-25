Did Kapil Sharma Predict Raghav Chadha's Move From AAP To BJP A Year Back? Comedian's 'Party Badal Sakte Hai' Comment Resurfaces

Social media was set abuzz with the news that Raghav Chadha, who was recently removed as Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)'s deputy leader in Rajya Sabha, joined the rival Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday. The move caused a political uproar with strong reactions from all sides. Amid the storm in the National Capital, memers had a field day online.

Netizens flooded social media with old comments and videos of Chadha. One particular clip from the politician's appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Show has caught attention. In August 2025, Chadha, along with his actress wife Parineeti Chopra, appeared on the popular chat show, where he discussed his political career extensively.

Video of Raghav Chadha from The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show goes viral

Hours after the news of Raghav Chadha's move from AAP to BJP surfaced, netizens dug out a conversation of his with Kapil Sharma. In his signature style, the host asked if it is easier for him to win his wife's heart than to emerge victorious in elections. To this, Raghav jested that he has to win elections only once in 5 years, while his wife needs to be impressed every hour.

Kapil Sharma saw this as the perfect opportunity for his classic jokes and said, “Biwi ka dil jeetna zaroori hai, party nah bhi khush ho toh badal leta hai aadmi (It is important to win your wife's heart, party can be changed anytime)." At the time, the comedian had directed the joke at Navjot Sindh Sidhu, whose political career has been turbulent. However, given the recent developments, the video is viral again with netizens joking that Kapil mistakenly predicted Raghav's future.



Also Read: AAP in "Corrupt" and "Compromised" Hands.. : Raghav Chadha

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