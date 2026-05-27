Ranveer Singh's Next Film Pralay Makers To Take This Step Amid Actor's FWICE Ban Over Don 3 Exit

Ever since the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FEWICE) issued a non-cooperation directive to Ranveer Singh, fans are worried about the actor's future projects. They are eyeing his next big-budget film, Pralay maker's response to the Don 3 fiasco and director Jai Mehta's next step. People are worried about Pralay as the film was scheduled to go on the floors in August.

Pralay makers planning to shift shooting...

According to a report in Mid-day, the makers of Pralay are planning to shift the shoot location from Mumbai to any other place across India. Since they have banned Ranveer from employing any member associated with FWICE's 38 bodies, they might recruit local crew. A source from the production told mid-day pointed that the ban would harm the project. However, more than an actor, it would harm the daily-wage workers.

“In the Hindi film industry, where over 70 per cent of the daily wage earners are already out of work because not many films are being made, shouldn’t the FWICE allow them to work instead of taking opportunities away with this directive? As for Pralay, in the worst-case scenario, Ranveer can take the cast and crew, and shoot the movie anywhere in India. While the FWICE’s stand applies to all of its members, it cannot legally stop non-members from working. If Pralay is shot outside Mumbai, the makers may bypass the FWICE-affiliated workers by hiring local crew members belonging to other unions,” said the source.

All about Pralay

The film was announced in late December 2025 and is likely to mount on a whopping budget of ₹300 crore. Ranveer is set to venture into uncharted territory for mainstream Bollywood with Pralay. It will be a high-octane zombie apocalypse and post-apocalyptic thriller. Earlier, it was reported that the makers have signed South beauty Kalyani Priyadarshan in the second lead.

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Produced under Hansal Mehta’s banner True Story Films alongside Ranveer's own Ma Kasam Films, the film will be directed by Jai Mehta (Scam 1992) from an original script co-written with Vishal Kapoor. An international crew has reportedly been tapped to manage the film's extensive visual effects and action sequences.