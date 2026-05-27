Diljit Dosanjh To Shane Nigam, Actors Who Faced Industry Ban By Film Bodies Before Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh has been hitting the headlines since the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) issued him a non-cooperation directive. The actor has been restricted to employing anyone who is a member of the federation, including technicians, cameramen, spot boys and more. With this, the actor's upcoming projects come to a standstill. This all happened after he exited Farhan Akhtar's Don 3, just three weeks before the team was set to leave for shooting. However, he is not only an actor who faced the ban by the film body. Actors like Chunky Panday, Diljit Dosanjh and Shane Nigam have also been issued non-cooperation.

Diljit Dosanjh (2025)

The actor and singer was issued a non-cooperation by the federation last year after he collaborated with a Pakistani actress, Hania Aamir, in Sardaar Ji 3 despite the ban on Pakistani actors. FWICE also directed the Border 2 makers to drop him from the film; however, Sunny Deol insisted, as the film had already begun shooting.

Gauahar Khan (2021)

The actress was issued a temporary non-cooperation for violating COVID-19 safety regulations and industry rules. The actress was shooting despite testing positive for COVID-19. She was banned for two weeks.

Mika Singh (2019)

The singer was banned by the federation for performing at a wedding in Karachi for a close associate of former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf during a period of heightened geopolitical tension. However, the ban was short-lived as the singer approached the federation and issued an apology, explaining his ordeal.

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Chunky Panday

The veteran actor was a newcomer back then when he was issued a noon-cooperation directive banning him for a week. Back in 1987, he was shooting for Pahlaj Nihalani's Aag Hi Aag during an industry-wide strike. The team was not supposed to shoot at the time of the strike, but the makers continued shooting. Owing to this, he was banned for about a week, whereas lead actor Dharmendra and Shatrughan Sinha, who were also part of the film, were given a week.

Shane Nigam (2019, 2023)

Malayalam actor Shane Nigam has faced multiple notices from the Mollywood organisations. Producers have filed complaints against him regarding delays and losses. In 2019, the matter escalated when the producers of movies Veyil and Qurbani approached the film body, and for a time, he was banned. A new complaint was filed in 2023, where he was alleged to have committed misconduct and substance abuse.

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Vadivelu