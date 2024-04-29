Advertisement

A few days ago, we informed you that Ranveer Singh and Prasanth Varma are planning to collaborate on a big-budget movie. Now, we have got hands-on information regarding the plot of the movie and the title of the movie. The movie will reportedly be set against the backdrop of Indian Mythology.

Ranveer Singh and Prasanth Varma's next titled Rakshas?

According to a report in Pinkvilla, Ranveer and Prasanth have finally found a production partner in Mythri and are soon going to commence the shoot. The source told the portal that the upcoming film will be part of the director's cinematic universe - Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe. The actor is "blown away" by the vision and long-term plans of Prasanth and he is excited to embark on the journey of tentatively titled Rakshas with Prasanth.

(A file photo of Ranveer | Image: Instagram)

The script and screenplay with the pre-visualisation process are already done and now the makers planning the timeline of the shoot. "Ranveer has met Prasanth Varma and the team multiple times over the last few weeks and has already done a pooja for the film on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti in Hyderabad,” told the source.

(A file photo of Ranveer | Image: Instagram)

What is the plot of Rakshas?

The movie is touted to be a period drama set in the pre-independence era with a mythological backdrop. The actor's character will reportedly have grey shades and will be dealing with the negative forces. However, the other details have been kept under wraps.

(A file photo of Prasanth Varma | Image: Instagram)

What's the update on Don 3?

Ranveer is currently preparing for his role of Don 3, which will mark the return of Farhan Akhtar to the directorial seat. The movie will also star Kiara Advani in the lead role. It has been reported that the movie will release next year, but the makers are yet to confirm.