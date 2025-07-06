Ranveer Singh vs Prabhas: Dhurandhar Sets To Hit The Theatres In December, Clashing With The Raja Saab

Ranveer Singh is celebrating his 40th birthday today, July 6, and on this occasion, the makers of the actor's highly anticipated film Dhurandhar are set to unveil the first look of the actor and the movie. However, ahead of that a sources close to the film revealed the release date of the movie and shared further details regarding the pending shoot.

Get ready for the mega clash in December

A source told Pinkvilla that Dhurandhar will be hitting the theatres later this year on December 5. If the makers stay firm on this date, then move buffs are set to witness a mega clash as the film will release alongside Prabhas' highly anticipated movie The Raja Saab. While everyone anticipated that the film would be released next year, the source revealed that around 25 days of shooting remain, which will be wrapped up by early September. The post-production work is currently underway, and most of the shot portions have been lined up and edited. "The makers will have their edit locked by October end, and opt for a 45-day marketing campaign, starting from Diwali,” a source added.

The source further shared that the makers had two dates - December 5, 2025, and January 9, 2026. "Right now, team Dhurandhar is sitting with a poster and teaser that reads December 5, 2025 release. Until and unless they decide on January 9 at the last minute, the date of release for the Aditya Dhar directorial at the moment is December 5, 2025," the source told Pinkvilla.

When will the first look of Dhurandhar be released?

To mark Ranveer's birthday, the makers of the film will release the first look today, July 6, at 12:12 PM. In the film, the actor is essaying the role of India's first agent, who started the undercover operations. The film is set against the backdrop of India and Pakistan and will follow the timeline from the 70s to till date.