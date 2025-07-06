Anupam Kher Hosts 1st Screening Of Tanvi The Great At NDA Pune, Film Moves 2500 Cadets And Officers | Watch

The first screening of Tanvi The Great, directed by actor Anupam Kher, was held at the National Defence Academy (NDA) in Pune's Khadakwasla. Kher, who returns to the director's chair after over two decades of his directorial debut with Om Jai Jagadish (2002), was joined Boman Irani and debutant Shubhangi Dutt, who plays the lead role of Tanvi Raina, a young woman with autism who dreams of joining the Indian Army.

Over 2,500 cadets and officers, gave the film a standing ovation after the screening. Kher shared that Vice admiral Gurcharan Singh, who was hosting the event, asked the cadets and officers to react to the movie as they please after it was complete and the crowd broke into a thunderous applause.

Anupam Kher in a still from Tanvi The Great | Image: YouTube screengrab

"The whole Habibullah Auditorium of the NDA burst into a THUNDEROUS APPLAUSE which for me went on for an eternity! I only had tears of joy and gratitude. The hardships, the heartbreaks, the tough times, the disappointments, the difficulties we faced at the @anupamkherstudio were totally worth it (sic)," Kher shared in a post.

He added, "I don’t know the future of the film, But the present of the film last night was like the brightest sunshine! For me when when more than 2500 cadets and officers of our #ArmedForces stood up to APPLAUD for our #LabourOfLove #TanviTheGreat it was a BLOCKBUSTER moment for us ! Thank you Admiral Singh, all officers and their families and my beloved young cadets for giving wings to our #Tanvi. We are PROUD and Humbled! Jai Hind (sic)."