Rashmika Mandanna's 'Warning' To Fans About Her Performance In Sikandar Goes Viral As Film Flops: You Have To Be Okay...

Rashmika Mandanna essays the lead role of the protagonist's wife in the movie Sikandar, headlined by Salman Khan. The film has received massive critical feedback from the audience and critics alike. Before the release of the movie, Rashmika, in an interview, seemingly warned her fans not to expect a ‘performance’ like she did in other films. A video of the same has gone viral after the release of Sikandar on March 30.

Rashmika Mandanna issued a caution before Sikandar's release

During the pre-release of Sikandar, Rashmika Mandanna was promoting the film and gave insights about her character. Speaking to Pinkvilla, she described Sikandar as her ‘first commercial Bollywood’ film. She argued that she chose the role because she wanted to show diversity and prove that she can be part of commercial films where she does not have to ‘perform’ as much. Addressing her fans, Rashmika said, “Guys, I am telling you this is a full-fledged Bollywood heroine type.”



She added, “You have to be okay with it, because you have seen me perform and perform. Watch this as a light, easy entertainment.” With her statement, Rashmika made it clear that her role in the Salman Khan starrer has no depth. Following the release of Sikandar, fans of the actress have been trolling her for doing ‘another wife role’ where her screen presence it limited.

Rashmika Mandanna breaks her hit streak with Sikandar

Before the release of Sikandar, Rashmika Mandanna was basking in the success of her films - Pushpa 2, Animal and Chhaava. In her most recent release, the actress plays the role of Maharani Yesu Bai in the film that has raked in ₹ 584.85 Cr domestic collection. Released in December 2024, Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2 is the highest-grossing Indian movie ever with a collection of ₹ 1234.1 Cr in India alone. Released in December 2023, the film minted ₹ 553.87 Cr. After back-to-back hits, Sikandar comes as a blot on Rashmika Mandanna's career.



