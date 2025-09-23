Rebound At Homebound Premiere! Exes Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora Share A Post-Breakup Hug, Video Goes Viral

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have a long history, and every time the former couple crosses paths, it instantly catches everyone’s attention. A similar moment took place at the premiere night of Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor, and Vishal Jethwa’s Oscar-entry movie Homebound in Mumbai. The ex-couple, who had mostly kept their distance since the breakup, surprised fans by greeting each other with a warm hug and a smile. The moment went viral in no time.

Exes Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora met at the Homebound premiere event

A viral video captured a reunion moment between the former couple. The 2 States actor was seen mingling with fellow actors, including Neha Dhupia, and having light conversations with guests. After posing for the cameras on the red carpet, Malaika approached him, and they shared a warm hug and exchanged greetings.

Later, Homebound director Neeraj Ghaywan greeted both Arjun and Malaika. The three were spotted chatting together, marking one of their rare public appearances since the breakup.

Social media users felt happy to see exes maintain a cordial bond even after their breakup.

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora's dating history