Updated 23 September 2025 at 08:36 IST
Rebound At Homebound Premiere! Exes Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora Share A Post-Breakup Hug, Video Goes Viral
Former couple Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora were seen exchanging a warm hug and greeting at the premiere of Homebound. The video went viral.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Show Quick Read
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have a long history, and every time the former couple crosses paths, it instantly catches everyone’s attention. A similar moment took place at the premiere night of Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor, and Vishal Jethwa’s Oscar-entry movie Homebound in Mumbai. The ex-couple, who had mostly kept their distance since the breakup, surprised fans by greeting each other with a warm hug and a smile. The moment went viral in no time.
Exes Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora met at the Homebound premiere event
A viral video captured a reunion moment between the former couple. The 2 States actor was seen mingling with fellow actors, including Neha Dhupia, and having light conversations with guests. After posing for the cameras on the red carpet, Malaika approached him, and they shared a warm hug and exchanged greetings.
Later, Homebound director Neeraj Ghaywan greeted both Arjun and Malaika. The three were spotted chatting together, marking one of their rare public appearances since the breakup.
Social media users felt happy to see exes maintain a cordial bond even after their breakup.
Also Read: Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 4: Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi's Court Drama Fails Monday Test; Earnings Fall By 73 Percent
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora's dating history
Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor began dating in 2018. At first, they kept their relationship private, though they often shared romantic holiday pictures and wished each other on birthdays. In October 2024, during a Mumbai event, the crowd kept shouting Malaika's name while Arjun addressed them. He then revealed, “I am single.” Since that moment, neither of them has spoken publicly about their relationship.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Khushi Srivastava
Published On: 23 September 2025 at 08:36 IST