Remembering Dr Manmohan Singh: When Anupam Kher Portrayed The Former PM In His Biopic The Accidental Prime Minister

Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh passed away at the age of 92 on December 26. The news of his death was announced by AIIMS hospital as they released a statement reading, "Resuscitative measures were started immediately at home. He was brought to the Medical Emergency at AIIMS at 8.06 PM. Despite all efforts, he could not be revived and was declared dead at 9.51 PM." Many celebrities have been sharing tribute to the political legend. Since the whole nation is mourning the Former PM's death, here’s his biopic named The Accidental Prime Minister which captured economic reform’s legacy in his remembrance.

When Anupam Kher played the late Manmohan Singh on the silver screen

The 2019 political drama is about Dr Manmohan Singh's tenure as Prime Minister of India. It also limelights the interference of his political party (Congress) in contradictory decisions that were made during his tenure. Overall this film is an eyeroller as it shows how Dr Singh became a victim of the party's dynastic politics. Starring Anupam Kher, Akshaye Khanna, Suzanne Bernert, Aahana Kumra, Divya Seth, Ajit Satbhai, Ram Avtar, and Arjun Mathur, the movie features key performances from these actors.

The Accidental Prime Minister movie's poster

Directed by Vijay Gutte and produced by Sunil Bohra and Dhaval Gada, the film premiered in cinemas on January 11, 2019. It was created on a budget of approximately ₹18 crore and reportedly earned a net collection of ₹20.22 crore, with a worldwide total of ₹26.50 crore. In an old promotional interview, Anupam Kher shared that portraying Dr Singh was challenging due to his stoic nature. Anupam Kher explained, “Dr. Manmohan Singh is not very expressive. His face remains unchanged, whether he’s feeling hurt, angry, disgusted, pleased, or happy. I had to internalise all those emotions.” He went on to describe the role as "one of the most difficult" he had ever taken on.

When and where to watch The Accidental Prime Minister on OTT?