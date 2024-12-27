New Year Surprise: Ranbir Kapoor-Deepika Padukone Starrer Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani To Re-release In Theatres

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Re-release: The trend of re-releases does not seem to stay back in 2024. Come New Year and Ranbir Kapoor-Deepika Padukone starrer Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani will hit the big screens again. The production house announced the same today, receiving cheer and positive response from fans.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani to hit the big screens again

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone headlined the 2013 movie Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. The film remains a cult classic to date and is celebrated as one of the best Bollywood movies. The film also features Kalki Koechlin and Aditya Roy Kapur.

After sharing teaser announcements for the past two days, the production house confirmed the re-release of the film. The post was captioned, "We are all screaming because #YehJawaaniHaiDeewani is re-releasing on 3rd January!🎬✨

Save the date!" As per reports, the film will have a limited re-release in PVR Inox.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani re-release date

As per reports, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani will hit the big screens on January 3, 2025, making it the first Bollywood movie of the year. The film will be released in 46 cities across 140 PVR INOX Cinemas. Reflecting on the film's re-release, Director Ayan Mukerji shared, “This movie feels like my second child, a part of my heart and soul. More than a decade later, I can confidently say that creating it was one of the greatest joys of my life. What we accomplished, despite its perfections and imperfections, remains a source of immense and lasting pride for me.”



Official photo of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani | Image: IMDb