Rift Between Alia Bhatt And Bobby Deol On Alpha Set? Animal Star Says 'Can't Go Around Proving...'

Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol and Sharvari have teamed up for YRF Spyverse's first female led spy movie, Alpha. The franchise hit a low after the last entry War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani, turned out to be a major box office disaster. War 2 debacle also reportedly led to changes in Alpha script and treatment and that led to the movie's delay. First it got postponed from its December 25 release last year, then it had to vacate the Eid slot for Dhurandhar: The Revenge. It is expected to arrive in the 3rd quarter - July, August or September - this year.

Also read: On Set Rivalry Between Alia Bhatt And Bobby Deol Becomes Talking Point About Alpha

A blind had also gone viral, alleging that Alia and Bobby, a main character in Alpha and the Spyverse at large, have not been getting along on the sets. The reason behind this was cited as Alia's consistent "creative inputs" for the film, which went above and beyond the script. It was claimed that her alleged inputs were not just about her part in Alpha but also about Bobby's role and scenes. The Animal actor, who is much senior to Alia in the film industry, was said to have objected to these suggestions after a point, leading to friction between them on set.

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Alpha is directed by Shiv Rawail | Image: Republic

In a new interview, Bobby set the record straight on his alleged rift with Alia on the set of Alpha. "Mere favourite hai Ranbir Kapoor aur Alia (Bhatt) toh. Mujhe bhi kisi dost ne bheja snapshot uss chiz ka. Main bhi hairaan hua. Log itne velle hai ki kuch bhi bana dete hain. Alia aur Ranbir dono hi mere favourite actors hain aur mujhe dono ke sath hi kaam karne ka mauka mila. It was so nice."

The Animal star said about Alia, "She is very hard working and professional. Usko action karna hai and bahut kuch aur bhi, so she was prepared. Mujhe samajh nahi aaya ki kisne kya soch ke yeh sab likha. Someone said that Bobby itna naraz tha ki Aditya Chopra ne usko ek aur film offer kar di. I can't go around proving anybody that it's not true. People are influenced by Instagram so much, but 90% of the things said on it are not true."

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