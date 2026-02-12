After OTT Release Rumours, On Set Rivalry Between Alia Bhatt And Bobby Deol Becomes Talking Point About Alpha

Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol and Sharvari have teamed up for YRF Spyverse's first female led spy movie Alpha. The franchise hit a low after the last entry War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr NYR and Kiara Advani, turned out to be a major box office disaster. Not only did Jr NTR and Kiara fail to make an impact in the star studded Spyverse, War 2 debacle also reportedly led to changes in Alpha script and treatment. While all eyes have been on Alpha, the movie's continued delay has already upset fans. First it got postponed from its December 25 release last year, then it had to vacate the Eid slot for Dhurandhar: The Revenge. It is expected to arrive in the 3rd quarter - July, August or September - this year. This is a sign of worry for Alia as her another release, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is facing regular delays.

Now, a blind has gone viral on social media alleging that Alia and Bobby Deol, a main character in Alpha and the Spyverse at large, have not been getting along on the sets. The reason behind this has been cited as Alia's consistent "creative inputs" for the film which go above and beyond the script. It is being claimed that her alleged inputs were not just about her part in Alpha but also about Bobby's role and scenes. The Animal actor, who is much senior to Alia in the film industry, is said to have objected to these suggestions after a point, leading to friction between them on set. This development has not been confirmed yet by an any legitimate source or the actors involved in the the alleged "cold war".

Bobby Deol, Alia Bhatt and Sharvari will play lead roles in Alpha | Image: X