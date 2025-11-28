Dharmendra's Death Exposes Rift In Deol Family? Rumours Rife After Hema Malini, Sunny Deol Host Separate Prayer Meets

Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol organised a prayer meeting in memory of their late father and veteran actor Dharmendra. However, many people noticed that his second wife, Hema Malini, and their daughters, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol, did not attend.

Their absence raised questions, especially because Hema held a separate prayer ceremony at her own home to honour Dharmendra at the same time.

Dharmendra’s first wife, Prakash Kaur, along with Sunny and Bobby, organised the first prayer meet, while his second wife, Hema Malini, hosted another ceremony with Esha and Ahana at her bungalow. Both happened in different locations.

Several close family friends and well-wishers, including Sunita Ahuja and her son Yashvardhan, arrived at Hema Malini’s home for the service. Actress Madhoo also came to pay her respects. Esha Deol’s former husband, Bharat Takhtani, was seen outside Hema Malini’s residence for the memorial.

At the prayer meet hosted by Bobby and Sunny, superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Sidharth Malhotra, Abhay Deol, Aryan Khan and others attended the gathering.

As fans grew curious and speculated about possible tension in the family, Sunita later confirmed that Hema Malini had hosted a “bhajan sandhya” at her home.

Dharmendra passed away at the age of 89. He had been put on a ventilator a few weeks ago, after he faced breathing difficulties. He was soon discharged from the hospital and was brought back home, where his treatments were on.