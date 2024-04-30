Advertisement

Rishi Kapoor, who was diagnosed with leukaemia in 2018, died in April 2020. Today marks the fourth death anniversary of the veteran actor. His family, including Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima, dropped a post remembering the actor. The actor was undergoing treatment in a Mumbai hospital when he breathed his last.

Neetu Kapoor shares throwback photos posing with Rishi Kapoor

Neetu and Rishi Kapoor met on the sets of their movies, and over the years, they fell in love. After dating for a few years, the couple tied the knot on January 22, 1980, in a grand ceremony attended by the who's who of the film industry. On the death anniversary of Rishi Kapoor, the yesteryear actress re-shared the posts of Riddhima and son-in-law Bharat Sahni, remembering her late husband.

Riddhima shared a throwback photo of herself with Rishi Kapoor and wrote, "Those we love don't go away, they walk beside us every day." #forevere #missyousomuch". In the image, Rishi is holding young Riddhima in his arms.

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

Next, Neetu re-shared the post of Nitasha Nanda that shows her posing with Rishi and Neetu during a vacation.

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

Neetu and Rishi's son-in-law Bharat Sahni also shared a major throwback photo in which the Kapoor family, including Krishna Raj, is enjoying a meal. He wrote, "Thank you for all the memories. We miss you," followed by a heart emoticon."

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

When Riddhima Kapoor Sahni missed a call from Rishi Kapoor just two days before his death

In a recent interview with Galatta Plus, Riddhima shared an emotional memory, revealing that she received a call from her father just two days before his death. However, she couldn't answer his call. Riddhima shared that she still has it on her phone. When she called him later, he couldn't speak. "I wish I had taken that. After that, he couldn't really respond or talk because he was in the hospital."

Riddhima Riddhima, who resides with her husband and daughter in Delhi, couldn't attend Rishi Kapoor's funeral owing to the lockdown.