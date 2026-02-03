Rohit Shetty House Firing: Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Member Used Scooter To Conduct Recce Of Director's Residence

Rohit Shetty's Residence Firing Case: In a key development, the Mumbai Police investigation reveals that a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi Gang used the scooter to conduct a detailed reconnaissance of the director's Juhu residence, which was later used in the attack. The scooter was purchased in Pune and handed over to the unknown assailant in Mumbai. Samarth Pomaji and others actively collaborated and orchestrated the entire plot under the instructions of mastermind Shubham Lonkar.

The Mumbai police crime branch team is searching for the main accused who fired shots at Rohit Shetty's house; he is still at large. Four people have been arrested so far in connection with this case. These four individuals assisted the main accused in various ways.

Mumbai Police traces the scooter used in the firing

According to a report in ANI, the Honda Dio scooter was used in the attack on a man from Pune. According to Mumbai Police sources, the Pune man sold the alleged scooter a few days ago to Aditya Gayaki, one of the arrested accused, for Rs 30,000. He even obtained Gayaki's signature on a plain piece of paper. Aditya Gayaki, along with another arrested person, Samarth Pomaji, left the scooter at a pre-arranged location in the Juhu area of Mumbai. The individuals were receiving direct instructions from Shubham Lonkar.

The police sources added that the accused were unaware of the shooter's identity throughout the period between purchasing the vehicle and bringing it to Mumbai. It was Lonkar who instructed the shooter to pick up the scooter from the designated location and carry out the firing.

Speaking to ANI, the lawyer for the accused stated that they have no connection with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, claiming that they have no knowledge about the firing. He shared that the police have been granted 4-day custody of the accused, who is ready to cooperate.

On Sunday, assailants fired four rounds outside the residence of Rohit Shetty, police officials said. Soon after the firing, heavy police security was deployed around the director's residential tower in the Juhu area. Police and forensic teams reached the spot and secured the premises to carry out a detailed examination.