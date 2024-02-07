Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated January 21st, 2024 at 13:53 IST

Rohit Shetty Opens Up About Cirkus Failure At Box Office: There Must Be Something Wrong

Rohit Shetty last donned the director's hat for the 2022 film Cirkus. The film was headlined by Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan and bombed at the box office.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Rohit Shetty
Rohit Shetty | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Rohit Shetty’s last directorial Cirkus did not perform well at the box office. Released during the coronavirus, the comedy film was headlined by Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan. In a new interview, the filmmaker opened up about the film’s failure.

Rohit Shetty says Cirkus is a ‘simple film’ 

In an interview with ANI, Rohit Shetty explained that Cirkus was a ‘simple film’ that they made during the pandemic when no one was working. He added that they made the film when the Sooryavanshi shoot was complete and work on the Indian Police Force was not started. He recalled, “It was quite a simple film, made during the pandemic when things were changing. If I were to make a film on that subject today, I wouldn't touch it. 'Sooryavanshi' was yet to be released, the Indian Police Force series was also about to start and we had an eight-month gap. Workers were sitting at home and we had this script for the longest time--a simple, small film.” 

Cirkus official poster | Image: IMDb 

Rohit Shetty opined that he made the film so that the workers remain busy and was made in a studio, not shot on live locations. He added, “Let's make it, workers will stay busy and we will stay busy too. It was a studio-based film--no car flying, no action, no heroic entry at all. Many people told me to release 'Sooryavanshi' on OTT, and I was like the film has to be released in theatres even if I make losses. The making of 'Cirkus' started with jamming on Zoom, writing a few scripts, and after five months, we realized that all my team was sitting at home (due to the pandemic).” 

Rohit Shetty says he acknowledges the mistakes he made with Cirkus 

Despite a stellar star cast and a comic plotline, Cirkus was able to mint only ₹ 38.64 crore at the domestic box office. Owing to the underwhelming response Rohit said, It was quite a simple film, but the audience has given me so much love. They still give me that much love. If they felt there was something wrong, then there must be something wrong. There is no denying the fact. The narrative of the screenplay must have not worked. I don't want to be an escapist, I acknowledge that mistakes were made that is the fact of life.” 

A still from Cirkus | Image: YouTube Screengrab 

Concluding his thoughts, the director affirmed that he and his team do not take successes seriously and even if the film does well, they go back to working on another film on the third day. 

Published January 21st, 2024 at 13:53 IST

